Real Madrid reveal classy new home kit for the 2019-20 season

Ahead of their upcoming 2019-20 campaign, La Liga giants Real Madrid revealed their dashing new home kit for the season. For the first time in years, the colour gold which was always a fan-favourite makes a return to the kit.

In a tweet posted by Adidas Football, the makers of Real Madrid’s kit, various stars including Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Isco and Gareth Bale are seen wearing the new shirt. Take a look at the tweet below:

As you can see, the Real Madrid 2019-20 home shirt is predominantly white, with gold coloured details on the collar and the sleeve cuffs. The iconic Adidas “Three Stripes” are also gold in colour and they have been placed on the shirt’s shoulders.

In addition, the shirt also sports a gold “Fly Emirates” logo. White shorts and socks, both with gold logos and stripes complete the look.

In case you didn’t know, the last time Los Blancos used gold colouring on their shirt was eight years ago – in the 2011-12 season. Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane who wore the white-and-gold shirt back then, are still a part of the club and will wear the new shirt as well.

It was in the 2011-12 season that Real Madrid established the La Liga record of being the first and the only club till date to score 100 points in a single season. They won the Spanish League with a nine-point lead over Barcelona.

Hopefully, the new kit will inspire the Merengues to produce a similar performance in the upcoming year – especially after a disappointing trophyless campaign last season.