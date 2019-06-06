Lionel Messi reveals son is a Real Madrid fan who trolls him about Barcelona’s UCL loss to Liverpool

Lionel Messi gave us a little sneak peek into his household and it came with a surprising revelation: 3-year-old Mateo is a Real Madrid fan who doesn’t let his father live down his losses.

In an interview with TyC Sports, Lionel Messi revealed that his son is a Real Madrid fan who likes to pretend that he plays for the teams that manage to defeat Barcelona.

Messi's son pretends he's playing for Liverpool cause they beat his dad's Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/g20OzbeMSs — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) June 5, 2019

“Mateo loves football, he wears all the shirts [of other teams],” he said.

“But we played together at home he told me, ‘I’m from Liverpool… they beat you’. He also did it with Valencia [after Copa del Rey final]… ‘Valencia beat you, I’m from Valencia’.

“When we’re watching TV he will cheer [Real] Madrid’s goals to annoy his brother, he is the one who is a Madrid fan,” admitted the diminutive magician.

Barcelona were well on course for a treble, having cantered to the La Liga title with ease, but found themselves finishing the season without any other silverware after suffering a stunning 4-3 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals and a 2-1 Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia.

However, Lionel Messi is still the favourite for winning his sixth Ballon d’Or this year after returning spectacular numbers of 51 goals and 22 assists in just 50 games.

(Quotes R/T Daily Mail)