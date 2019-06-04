BREAKING: Sevilla appoint ex-Real Madrid and Spain boss Lopetegui

Sevilla have announced the appointment of former Real Madrid and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui as the club’s head coach on a three-year deal.

Julen Lopetegui has taken his first job since his ill-fated spell at Real Madrid after being appointed Sevilla’s new head coach.

Lopetegui replaces Joaquin Caparros, who guided Sevilla to a sixth-placed finish in LaLiga following the sacking of Pablo Machin in March.

Madrid dismissed Lopetegui in October 2018 after just 10 league matches, with Los Blancos languishing in ninth place in the table.

Sevilla will hope Lopetegui can be as successful as he was when head coach of Spain, who he led to qualification for the 2018 World Cup without losing a game.

The 52-year-old’s first coaching role at club level came with Rayo Vallecano, where he was sacked after a poor start to the 2003-04 season and thereafter he took charge of Real Madrid Castilla.

After enjoying success as coach of Spain’s youth teams at various levels, Lopetegui was appointed as head coach of Porto in May 2014, but failed to win any silverware during a two-year spell at the club.

Vicente del Bosque’s retirement led to Lopetegui’s appointment as the manager of Spain, but his successful two-year tenure came to an acrimonious end.

Real Madrid announced he would join them after the 2018 World Cup, leading the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to dismiss him before the tournament in Russia began.