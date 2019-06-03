Lionel Messi fails to make the cut in Europe’s top 5 assist providers

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a superb season in terms of goal involvement numbers, which is why it comes as a surprise that he doesn’t make the cut in the top 5 assist providers among Europe’s best.

According to statistics provided by Whoscored, Lionel Messi fails to make the cut among the 5 highest assist providers in Europe’s top 5 leagues in the 2018/19 season.

That comes as a surprise as the Argentinian wizard has enjoyed a stellar season in terms of goal involvement numbers.

However, while calculating only assist numbers in domestic league competition, his numbers narrowly fall outside the top 5.

Leading the list is Real Madrid target Eden Hazard, with 15 assists in 37 games. Ligue 1 midfielder Téji Savanier of Nimes Olympique follows him with 14 assists from just 32 games.

Manchester United target and Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho is third on the list with 14 assists from 34 games while Bournmouth’s Ryan Fraser narrowly misses out on that spot by virtue of taking 4 more games to rack up similar assist numbers.

Pablo Sarabia of Sevilla, who has been linked with Real Madrid recently, is next with 13 assists in 33 games and just about edges Lionel Messi out of the top 5 having accumulated those numbers in one less game.

Messi follows suit in sixth with 13 assists in 34 games.

Top assist providers in Europe’s top 5 leagues 2018/19

1) 15 in 37 games – Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

2) 14 in 32 games – Téji Savanier (Nimes Olympique)

3) 14 in 34 games – Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

4) 14 in 38 games – Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

5) 13 in 33 games- Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla)

6) 13 in 34 games – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)