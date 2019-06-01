Former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Jose Antonio Reyes dies in tragic car accident

In a heartbreaking news coming out of Spain, former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Sevilla forward Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car accident.

The news of the tragic incident was revealed by his former club Sevilla, where he spent 11 years, starting from 10 years of age. He moved to Arsenal in January 2004 before joining Real Madrid on a one-year loan in 2006. He was a part of the Arsenal Invincibles side as well, who went on to win the 2003-04 Premier League without losing a single match.

Reyes moved to Real’s rivals Atletico Madrid in 2007, featuring in over 100 matches for them over a course of four years. He returned to Sevilla in 2011 and even played for China League One side Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard FC. Reyes was currently playing for Segunda Division side Extremadura in Spain.