Lionel Messi reveals he is in a Whatsapp group with Luis Suarez and prime Barcelona transfer target

Despite Neymar’s shock move from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain in 2017, Barca legend Lionel Messi maintained that he continues to remain good friends with the Brazilian till date. Messi also revealed that he is in a WhatsApp group with the Paris Saint Germain star and teammate Luis Suarez.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports Argentina, Messi revealed he was still in contact with the Brazilian forward. “I have a group on WhatsApp where we are – Suarez, Neymar and me,” he was quoted as saying.

“Neymar is a phenomenon and yes, we continue to talk. The name of the group has something to do with South America… ‘The Three Sudacas’ or something like that.”

The trio nicknamed “MSN” (short for Messi-Suarez-Neymar) formed one of the world’s most formidable attack partnerships in football, between 2014 and 2017. They were also instrumental in Barcelona’s success during the same point of time. Messi, Suarez and Neymar won two La Liga titles, a Champions League and three Copa del Rey titles together at Barcelona.

Neymar moved to French mavericks Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2017 for a world-record €222million (£200million). He has since been tipped for a return to the Camp Nou, after two seasons of just domestic success with the Parisians.

Meanwhile, the Argentine is preparing to face the likes of Suarez and Neymar, during the upcoming Copa America. He had pulled out of the national team after Argentina’s disappointing run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup but came back to join the squad in the hope of securing an international trophy.

