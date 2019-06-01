Lionel Messi is still in contact with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar as the pair share a WhatsApp group with Luis Suarez.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi labelled Neymar a “phenomenon” and revealed he was in a WhatsApp group with the Paris Saint-Germain star and team-mate Luis Suarez.

The trio formed one of the world’s best attacks for three seasons at Barca before Neymar moved to the Ligue 1 giants in 2017.

Messi, Neymar and Suarez won two LaLiga titles, a Champions League and three Copa del Rey crowns together at Barcelona.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Camp Nou and Messi revealed he was still in contact with the Brazil forward.

“I have a group on WhatsApp where we are – Suarez, Neymar and I,” he told Fox Sports Argentina on Friday.

“Neymar is a phenomenon and yes, we continue to talk. The name of the group has something to do with South America … ‘The Three Sudacas’ or something like that.”

Messi is preparing to potentially face Uruguayan Suarez and Brazilian Neymar with Argentina during the Copa America.

But the Barcelona star is still unhappy about the way his club’s Champions League campaign ended with a semi-final loss to Liverpool, who claimed a 4-0 second-leg win at Anfield.

“It was a disgrace what happened at Liverpool. We made silly mistakes,” Messi said.

“It will be a very balanced final between Liverpool and Tottenham.”