Lionel Messi is still in contact with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar as the pair share a WhatsApp group with Luis Suarez.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi labelled Neymar a “phenomenon” and revealed he was in a WhatsApp group with the Paris Saint-Germain star and team-mate Luis Suarez.
The trio formed one of the world’s best attacks for three seasons at Barca before Neymar moved to the Ligue 1 giants in 2017.
Messi, Neymar and Suarez won two LaLiga titles, a Champions League and three Copa del Rey crowns together at Barcelona.
Neymar has been linked with a return to Camp Nou and Messi revealed he was still in contact with the Brazil forward.
“I have a group on WhatsApp where we are – Suarez, Neymar and I,” he told Fox Sports Argentina on Friday.
“Neymar is a phenomenon and yes, we continue to talk. The name of the group has something to do with South America … ‘The Three Sudacas’ or something like that.”
2015
Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/EJYCyYmBBh
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 30, 2019
But the Barcelona star is still unhappy about the way his club’s Champions League campaign ended with a semi-final loss to Liverpool, who claimed a 4-0 second-leg win at Anfield.
“It was a disgrace what happened at Liverpool. We made silly mistakes,” Messi said.
“It will be a very balanced final between Liverpool and Tottenham.”