Getafe coach Bordalas pens new contract

Jose Bordalas has ended speculation about his future by signing a new three-year deal with Getafe.

The Madrid outfit enjoyed a fine season in La Liga, finishing fifth and missing out on Champions League football by just two points.

Bordalas’ previous deal had been due to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season but he has extended his stay amid links with Roma, Real Betis and Sevilla.

“Bordalas has renewed for the next three seasons,” a club statement read.

“The Getafe coach adds two more campaigns to his contract. In this way the coach is linked to the club until 2022.

“Getafe are happy to have him on the bench for these next three seasons.”

Bordalas has been in charge at Coliseum Alfonso Perez since September 2016, leading the club back to the top flight in his first season before recording back-to-back top-10 finishes.