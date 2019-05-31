Ramos to stay at Real Madrid after CSL interest

Real Madrid have been given a boost with captain Sergio Ramos pledging to see out his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos will remain at Real Madrid for the foreseeable future after agreeing to spurn an offer from China – stating his dream is to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The star centre-back fronted a news conference at the LaLiga club’s training complex on Thursday to dispel all doubts about his commitment, just days after seemingly angling for a move away.

Madrid president Florentino Perez earlier this week admitted to rebuffing captain Ramos’ request to take up a lucrative opportunity in the Chinese Super League.

Perez refused to sanction a proposed a free transfer, claiming it would set a “bad precedent” for a player under contract until 2021, and the four-time Champions League winner is content to focus on a 15th season with the club.

Indeed, the 33-year-old Ramos has designs on staying around for a good while longer and suggested talks involving his representatives had muddied the waters.

“I would extend my contract for the rest of my life,” he said. “The president and I have a very good relationship, like father and son, we’ve been together a long time. He makes the decisions. He’s always counted me in his decisions and I am happy to be part of the squad under him.

“Not at all do I want to leave, my dream is to retire here and I always said that. The president will tell you that too, I would never go. I’d even be ready to play for free.

“Our relationship has always been very good but who doesn’t have an argument with their father every now and again? Maybe we should’ve spoken face to face instead of getting third parties involved but it is in the past. I came home to people saying I want to go but I have my contract here and I don’t want to leave.”

Ramos has enjoyed a highly successful career since arriving in the Spanish capital from Sevilla in 2005.

The World Cup winner’s honours include four LaLiga titles and he continues to hold a high degree of influence in the dressing room.

“We haven’t talked about my deal here for a minute,” he continued. “We’ve just talked about how it’s reassuring to be here and have this great relationship with the club. There’s loyalty involved and we’ve spoken face to face to sort out all the rumours that had been said about the situation.

“The offer was there but it never tempted me. If the fans or the club didn’t want me here it might have interested me, but I’ve never ever thought about going to China.

“The relationship maybe hasn’t been as good as in the past but it’s been sorted out. We had a private conversation about the offer that was made and there was speculation, but in two weeks’ time we have a wedding and I want to speak to Florentino there.

“I speak to him like a father and I want to continue like that, continue my future together with the club, and I want to leave successful and triumphantly.”

Ramos made 42 appearances in all competitions during a difficult 2018-19 season for Madrid, scoring 11 goals.