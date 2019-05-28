Spanish National Police begin operation against alleged match-fixing

An investigation into alleged match-fixing of LaLiga and LaLiga 2 matches has commenced.

Spanish National Police have opened an investigation into the alleged fixing of football matches in LaLiga and LaLiga 2.

News agency Efe reported on Tuesday that several arrests are expected following an operation that commenced in the early hours of the morning.

Authorities have been particularly active in Aragon with police vehicles seen outside properties owned by SD Huesca.

LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have yet to comment.