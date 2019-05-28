Reports: Former Real Madrid, ATK players among those arrested in La Liga match fixing scandal

Former Real Madrid player Raul Bravo and Borja Fernandez, along with fellow club youth products Carlos Aranda, Ińigo Lopez and Samu Saiz were among those arrested in suspicion of match fixing.

It is worth noting that Borja Fernandez also turned out multiple seasons for Indian Super League team ATK (formerly known as Atletico de Kolkata).

According to a report by Servimedia, former Real Madrid player Raul Bravo was the ring leader in the operation which involved match fixing to then make profits off betting on La Liga and Segunda Division matches.

The president of relegated La Liga team Huesca Agustín Lasaosa and the head of the club’s medical services Juan Carlos Galindo Lanuza were also arrested along with the players.

Raul Bravo made 132 appearances for Real Madrid in a 5 year period from 2002 to 2007, while also turning out for clubs like Olympiakos, Rayo Vallecano and Leeds United. Borja Fernandez made 38 appearances for Real Madrid and also played for Real Valladolid CF and ATK, which he made 47 appearances for.

Carlos Aranda, Ińigo Lopez and Samu Saiz, the other players arrested, also had their roots in the Real Madrid youth team. The nexus of players involved in the scandal mostly seem to have ties with Real Madrid, which isn’t a great look for the club.

