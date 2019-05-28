50-goal Lionel Messi finally equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible scoring record

After scoring 51 goals in 50 games, Lionel Messi finalls equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible goal scoring record of notching up at least 50 goals in six separate seasons.

The Argentine wizard ended the campaign with 51 strikes in 50 appearances, in addition to 22 assists, en route to finishing with yet another European Golden Shoe in what has been a personally remarkable season for him.

However, from looking odds-on to win the treble, Barcelona exited the Champions League before losing to Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals to only finish up the season with La Liga in the bag.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus, on the other hand, also cantered to their eighth straight Scudetto but fell short of the mark in the Champions League.

However, it was Lionel Messi who claimed the individual plaudits with his remarkable goal-scoring season. Ronaldo only managed 28 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances.

But in a sense, it was still the Barcelona attacker who was playing catch up with is counter part as he ended up equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring 50 goals or more in six seasons.

The duo is also neck and neck in career club goals as both of them scaled the 600-mark not too long ago, within mere games of each other.