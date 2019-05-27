Barcelona lose highly rated Cucurella as Eibar trigger purchase option

Marc Cucurella impressed on loan at Eibar from Barcelona and the Basque club have subsequently triggered their purchase option.

Eibar have made Marc Cucurella’s loan from Barcelona permanent after triggering their purchase option following an impressive debut season in LaLiga.

Left-back Cucurella had been an important player for Barca’s second string, but they allowed him to depart on loan this season and Eibar have taken up the option to keep him, reportedly paying €2million.

The 20-year-old featured 31 times in the league, nailing down a first-team role on the left flank as his energetic style of play and penchant for darting runs saw him catch the eye.

Cucurella scored his only goal in the 2-2 draw with parent club Barca on the final day of the season.

Although Eibar have triggered their option on Cucurella, Barca are rumoured to be planning on buying the player back in order to sell him on for a bigger profit, or alternatively to compete with Jordi Alba in the first-team squad.

Barca’s buy-back clause is rumoured to be €4m.