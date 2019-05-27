Lionel Messi misses out making best XI in Europe’s top 5 leagues despite Golden Shoe

Lionel Messi recently won the European Golden Shoe after scoring 36 La Liga goals in 38 games, but couldn’t make it into the best XI from Europe’s top 5 leagues ahead of arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a stellar season with Barcelona, scoring a whooping 51 goals and assisting 22 more in just 50 appearances, with 36 goals and 15 assists coming in 34 La Liga games as the club cantered to their second successive League title.

However, despite those ridiculous numbers and having accrued a rating of 8.4 on the site, Lionel Messi missed out on making the best XI in Europe’s top 5 leagues on WhoScored’s site.

Nicolas Pepe from Lille and Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus instead made the cut, in the positions Lionel Messi was likely to feature in.

Ronaldo picked up the Best Player award in Serie A for his hand in guiding Juventus to their eight straight Scudetto, but only managed 21 goals and 11 assists in 31 league appearances.

Nicolas Pepe, on the other hand, has engendered the interest of many top European clubs after a breakout season for Lille, but also only managed 22 goals and 11 assists in 38 games.

Also, Lionel Messi’s seasonal rating of 8.4 on WhoScored is by far the highest among all the players included in the XI, making his omission all the more ridicuous.