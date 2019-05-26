Argentina World Cup hero slams Lionel Messi for being more selfish than Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has been receiving a lot of backlash of late, with Barcelona failing to end their ongoing season well. The latest person to bash the Catalan star is Argentina legend and former World Champion Mario Kempes, who felt that Messi has become “more selfish” while Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer showing a similar tendency.

On Saturday, Messi was handed yet another horrible defeat in his career, when Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa del Rey finals.

Barcelona started the season well, gaining an early lead ahead of all their opponents in the La Liga – a lead that they maintained till the end. They had a good Champions League campaign as well but went on to lose against Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has been at the center of all of his club’s success in the past decade and more. He won five Ballon d’Or titles and broke countless records, always proving that he was indeed one of the greatest footballers ever. He has also helped his club out of distress on numerous occasions and is generally viewed as the epitome of selflessness, while his forever-arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo is seen as a player who plays more for himself than for his team.

But Mario Kempes begs to differ.

In a recent interview with AS as reported by Yahoo Sports, the 1978 World Cup winner said, “Messi is Messi and Messi is Barcelona. What you do or do not do is key. When Messi is on the field, prepare yourself, because you do not know at what moment he is going to mess you up.”

“But Messi should not surprise us. We have seen him do everything, although I think he has slowed down a bit and now I see him wanting to do more things on his own. Before I saw him as a team player, now I see him more selfish in his actions.”

He further added: “It is the opposite of Cristiano, who now plays more for the team than for the ‘me’.”

Kempes then went on to provide reasons for his statement. “I will tell you another thing, we Argentines criticise Messi because we are specialists in criticising what is ours. If you ask me who I would have liked to play with, I would say it’s with Messi because I have already played with [Diego] Maradona,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Argentine’s supposedly “selfish” streak helped him to more major honours this season. He won his 10th La Liga crown with Barcelona and also finished the season with a Pichichi trophy, award to Spain’s annual top-scorer. He is also well in line to receive his sixth European Golden Shoe, with a potential Ballon d’Or coming up at the end of the year.