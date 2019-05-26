La Liga |

Barcelona fans desperate for Ernesto Valverde sacking after Copa del Rey finals loss to Valencia

Barcelona’s hopes of finishing the season with 2 out of the 3 trophies they had publicly aimed for were dashed when Valencia produced a stunning 2-1 reverse in the Copa del Rey finals, leaving their fans calling for Ernesto Valverde’s job.

A late-ish Lionel Messi goal only proved to be a consolation as Valencia held firm against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey finals after Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo had put them two goals to the good in the first half.

The result sees Barcelona wrap up the season with only the La Liga trophy to show for their efforts – which is a disappointment for many fans considering how vocal the club has been about securing a treble this season.

The debacle at Anfield prevented them from progressing to the Champions League finals while the loss to Valencia last night ensured that there would only be one piece of silverware added to Barcelona’s trophy cabinet this season.

Understandably, the fans were furious with the club for their tepid performance but much of the chagrin was directed towards manager Ernesto Valverde, whose decision to play Philippe Coutinho instead of Malcom spectacularly backfired.

Here are some of the reactions from them on social media. And almost all of them involve Valverde losing his job.

 

