Barcelona fans desperate for Ernesto Valverde sacking after Copa del Rey finals loss to Valencia

Barcelona’s hopes of finishing the season with 2 out of the 3 trophies they had publicly aimed for were dashed when Valencia produced a stunning 2-1 reverse in the Copa del Rey finals, leaving their fans calling for Ernesto Valverde’s job.

A late-ish Lionel Messi goal only proved to be a consolation as Valencia held firm against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey finals after Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo had put them two goals to the good in the first half.

The result sees Barcelona wrap up the season with only the La Liga trophy to show for their efforts – which is a disappointment for many fans considering how vocal the club has been about securing a treble this season.

The debacle at Anfield prevented them from progressing to the Champions League finals while the loss to Valencia last night ensured that there would only be one piece of silverware added to Barcelona’s trophy cabinet this season.

Understandably, the fans were furious with the club for their tepid performance but much of the chagrin was directed towards manager Ernesto Valverde, whose decision to play Philippe Coutinho instead of Malcom spectacularly backfired.

Here are some of the reactions from them on social media. And almost all of them involve Valverde losing his job.

If Valverde gets sacked tonight, I'll give 5$ to everyone who RT's this tweet. #ValverdeOut pic.twitter.com/nvYynPl1PP — jeff (@MessiShoots) May 25, 2019

Valverde out Coutinho out Rakishit out Boateng out Murillo out Busquets al banquillo Lenglet al banquillo Arthur que se arregle o al banquillo también — InLoveWithCrossFit (@stunnerpr) May 26, 2019

Bartomeu is a joke too. Valverde can't motivate the players to play for the club, simple as that. He needs to go asap. They need a manager who instills a mentality where a team can score 3 and we can score 5. — Hamzah Qureshi (@HamzahQ12) May 26, 2019

It's ending for Valverde and Bartomeu — Rio Ronald (@RioRonald10) May 26, 2019

Rakitic says Frenkie isn’t here to replace him, and Rakitic doesn’t want to leave.

Valverde doesn’t want to leave. Do you all know what is a plague ? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Andy (@andy_edits) May 26, 2019

Valverdé came to DESTROY BARÇA And HUMILIATE

#ValverdeOut pic.twitter.com/uSKf6ypjtr — Blaugrana Boys💙❤️ (@BlaugranaBoys_) May 26, 2019

Attacking football has always been strange for Valverde 🤦🏼‍♀️#ValverdeOut https://t.co/OfbPykzUp9 — Irina 🎗 (@IrinaMaylander) May 26, 2019

Barcelona fans after losing the cup final against Valencia and hearing Valverde will stay another season pic.twitter.com/ECLKtm24B3 — M1Ö 🏁🇪🇷 (@MesutOzilClass) May 26, 2019

Guys don't get excited when we sign Griezmann and de ligt what can they do or offer next season …Barto will do that for sure he will sign EveRy fucking top players this season just to cover him and bottle next season again until this board and Valverde leave I ain't watching tm — Xavi Pistachio (@messiimerz) May 26, 2019

We won @LaLiga because we had @messi otherwise we would be fighting for Europa League. The only difference between this @fcbarcelona and @AthleticClub Messi. Valverde needs to have the audacity to leave the club…we as fan are suffering — Nelson Canhanga (@NlsnCnhng) May 26, 2019

Valverde out — Fahmi Mansour (@FahmiMansour2) May 26, 2019

Quelle saison ? Merci Valverde 😪😔 pic.twitter.com/t7CpNC6QlM — Zakaria Haroun Zakaria (@ZakariaHarounZ1) May 26, 2019

if valverde continues, im never gonna fully expects barcelona win the champions league and playing a good fookin football. — Farhan (@diehardanalyz) May 26, 2019

How on the earth valverde still stick to his preferred almost finished group of players only God's know why. They aren't competitive anymore, vulnerable to high pressing, slow, less energetic, not creative, zero pace, couldn't takes on opponent n the list goes on. — Jue (@jujudandodol) May 26, 2019

Coach Valverde must leave Barcelona pic.twitter.com/JyLu5hs9rE — S A R A 🖤🌪️ (@sarakhaled_11) May 25, 2019

Valverde has made us weak and Barca can't even play the beautiful football they used to play #Valverdeout pic.twitter.com/O8NovSX1y8 — Pawan Bhattarai (@Sarcasticpawan) May 26, 2019