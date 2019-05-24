Arjen Robben reveals whether Cristiano Ronaldo was the reason behind his departure from Real Madrid

Bayern Munich legend and former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Arjen Robben has revealed the real reason behind his departure from Real Madrid.

The Dutchman joined Bayern Munich from Los Blancos in 2009 and went on to become a club legend, winning the UEFA Champions League and eight Bundesliga titles. Robben is set to depart from Munich now after a 10-year association with rumours linking him with a move to Leicester City.

He has now revealed that Ronaldo wasn’t the reason that he had to leave Madrid but Florentino Perez’s galactico philosophy. Robben went on to add that the decision wasn’t easy for him and his family but it turned out to be the best decision of his career.

“It wasn’t just Ronaldo. Florentino Pérez came back as club president and he bought Ronaldo as well as Kaká, Benzema and Xabi Alonso. They spent so much money that they told us they needed to make some back from sales,” Robben said as reported by AS.

“For me this was disappointing because I had a very good relationship with the former coach Manuel Pellegrini. Also, I had probably just had the best preseason of my career.

“I found it difficult due to the change of Real’s president. I felt really comfortable there and had played very well. But when politics come into play, and you don’t have a real opportunity, you must decide if you want to keep fighting or continue your career elsewhere.

“The decision [to leave] was not easy. We sat down as a family on the terrace and talked. Afterall, there was no going back after leaving a huge club like Real Madrid. In comparison, Bayern was not so successful in Europe at the time, and my goal had always been to win the Champions League.

“I wanted to show that I was good enough. The move to Bayern was the best decision of my career.”