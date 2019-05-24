Barcelona great reveals he rejected Real Madrid before moving to Camp Nou

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been rivals for as long as one can remember. However, despite the fierce animosity between the two sets of fans, several players have donned the uniforms of both the clubs. One Barcelona star reveals that he came close to doing the same.

Dani Alves spent eight long and successful years with Barcelona, becoming one of the most important members of an iconic team. However, things could have been a lot different for the Brazilian full-back, as he came close to signing for Real Madrid at one point!

“I’ll be honest with you, I was 95 per cent close to signing with Real Madrid,” Alves told ESPN (via Calciomercato).

“However, [former Sevilla president Jose Maria] Del Nido is a very tough dude. Chelsea also got involved [in talks] and they started to play along. He dealt with one side and he told them that the other team was willing to pay even more money than them.

“Then I had to make a decision and in the end, I stayed with Sevilla. I was very close to signing with Real Madrid, but fate got in the way. It said that my history was going to be made with Barcelona, as I had dreamed as a kid. And you have to make dreams come true, instead of nightmares.”

Dani Alves joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2008. In the following years, the Brazilian fullback established himself as a permanent member of the team alongside the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi, and Lionel Messi.

Alves won La Liga with Barcelona in six of his eight years there, with the league going to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in between. He also won three UEFA Champions League titles during his time in Camp Nou, along with four Copa del Rey, three UEFA Super Cup, and three FIFA Club World Cup.