It is time to step aside – Julio Baptista announces retirement

Former Sevilla and Real Madrid player Julio Baptista, who also had a spell on loan at Arsenal, has called a halt to his playing career.

Julio Baptista has announced his retirement at the age of 37, declaring his intention to “begin a new life” after his playing career.

The former Brazil international started out at Sao Paulo before heading to Spain, where he played for Sevilla – scoring 20 goals in the 2003-04 LaLiga season – and Real Madrid.

Baptista helped Arsenal win the League Cup during a loan stint in 2006-07, including an astonishing four-goal haul against Liverpool in a 6-3 quarter-final win at Anfield.

There were also spells with Roma and Malaga, as well as a return to his homeland with Cruzeiro in 2013, prior to joining Orlando City in MLS.

Last at CFR Cluj, Baptista made just two appearances for the Romanian club in 2018 and, via Twitter, confirmed on Thursday he is hanging up his boots.

“After more than 20 years in the football elite, it is time to step aside and announce that I have decided to end my career as a player,” he wrote.

“I begin a new life, and I want to show my gratitude to all those who have made it possible for me to fulfill my dream. Thank you all.”