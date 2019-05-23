Lionel Messi scored 36 goals as he won his 10th La Liga title this season – watch them all in just 60 seconds right now.

It was another vintage year for Lionel Messi as the Barcelona star won an incredible 10th La Liga title of his career.

The Argentina international now sits second on the list of the most successful players in Spain’s top flight, with two winners’ medals fewer than Real Madrid legend Paco Gento.

He also won a record-equalling sixth Pichichi Trophy for the league’s top scorer, drawing him level with Athletic Bilbao great Telmo Zarra, who stood alone at the top since the 1950s.

Take a minute out of your day and watch all 36 of Messi’s strikes this term in just 60 seconds.