Reports: Real Madrid set to extend star’s contract due to Ballon d’Or clause

Real Madrid are set for a big summer with several new players coming in. However, Los Blancos are expected to retain a few first-team stars and are reportedly working towards their contract extensions. Luka Modric is one of those stars, who can renew his deal with the club due to a Ballon d’Or clause.

According to Marca (via Daily Mail), Real Madrid are set to renew Luka Modric’s contract at the club. The Croatian starlet reportedly had a clause in his contract affirming that his deal would be extended by one year if he wins the individual prize.

Modric ended the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly in December 2018, when he beat the pair to his first Ballon d’Or. The Croatian starlet won the award on the back of a stunning year, during which he won the UEFA Champions League and reached the finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Having won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, Luka Modric is now set to receive a one-year contract extension. The report further states that the renewal was supposed to take place earlier in the season. However, a poor season for Los Blancos delayed the signing.

Meanwhile, Modric is not the only Galactico to renew his contract with the club. Toni Kroos signed a new four year deal with the club recently, keeping him at the Bernabeu till 2023.