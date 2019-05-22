Ivan Rakitic issues warning to Barcelona star, says his position is ‘occupied’

Barcelona are making inroads in the transfer market, and have already acquired the services of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax.

The arrival of the Dutchman has created a stir at the Nou Camp, with the youngster expected to take the reins at the club and push them onto more glory in the future.

What it has also created however, is a bit of healthy rivalry among teammates who are fighting for a regular spot in the starting eleven.

Thai Sub – Rakitic – Barcelona want perfect season

Speaking with Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic issued a bit of a warning to De Jong, and assured supporters that his position in the team was not at threat, even with the arrival of young blood.

“I’m glad they signed him up. First of all there is a young boy who is playing very well and I am glad that the club continues to strengthen,” Rakitic said.

“Every good player that can arrive, (makes me) delighted. But also everyone has their place. He arrives but I am convinced that he will not arrive for my position, my position is occupied.”

De Jong impressed for Ajax this season, but Rakitic is the subject of transfer news himself, with plenty of clubs interested in his services.