Aduriz agrees one-year Athletic extension

Athletic Bilbao have handed veteran striker Aritz Aduriz a contract for the 2019-20 season.

Aritz Aduriz has signed a contract extension at Athletic Bilbao that will see him play beyond his 39th birthday.

Veteran striker Aduriz on Wednesday agreed a one-year deal to take part in a 12th season for Athletic, which have been split between three separate spells.

The former Valencia player has made 390 appearances and scored 171 goals for the club, four of which came over two legs in the 2015 Supercopa de Espana victory over Barcelona – the only trophy he has won at San Mames.

Aduriz, who turns 39 in February, has twice been the highest-scoring Spanish player in LaLiga but only notched two in 2018-19 as he transitioned to being more of a squad player.

157 – Of current LaLiga players, only Leo Messi (419) has scored more goals than Aritz Aduriz in the competition (157). Eternal. pic.twitter.com/SIJbqG1sjw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 22, 2019

Athletic also announced on Wednesday that goalkeeper Alex Remiro will not return next season and midfielder Benat requires a finger operation.