Xavi reveals how long Lionel Messi will play at Barcelona

Xavi recently called it quits on a stellar career spanning over 20 years. He may have ended his career while at Al Sadd, but he is known best for his contributions to Barcelona in a successful period for the Blaugrana.

Xavi was an integral part of the club as a young Lionel Messi made his bow on the world stage, and the midfielder helped groom the Argentine into the superstar he is today.

Speaking with Sport, Xavi spoke highly of Messi, and revealed he still has a lot left in him for Barca.

“We always talk about the post-Messi era, but Leo has three or four good years left. At the top level, like now, because he looks after himself, he’s incredibly professional, he’s physically strong, a beast mentally. He’s the No 1 at everything,” Xavi revealed.

Xavi also reminded everyone that they shouldn’t worry about Barcelona in the post-Lionel Messi era just yet, primarily because there is some time to go.

“But be calm, Messi’s not finished yet,” Xavi said.

Barcelona fans will hope that their talisman still has a lot left in the tank especially since they would want to make a push for the UEFA Champions League next season.