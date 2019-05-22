Costa avoids bone damage after suffering ankle injury

In his first match since early April, Diego Costa suffered an ankle injury, though Atletico Madrid say the bone is not broken.

Diego Costa avoided bone damage after suffering an ankle injury in Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Beitar Jerusalem, the club have confirmed.

Spain striker Costa endured a difficult season after struggling for form and missing the final seven LaLiga games through suspension after earning an eight-match ban for insulting a referee.

Atletico faced Israeli side Beitar on Tuesday in a friendly, allowing Costa to make his first appearance since April 6, but he lasted just 28 minutes before suffering what the club describe as a “high-grade sprain” to his left ankle.

Tests have ruled out damage to the bone, though Atletico will be carrying out further investigations upon their return to Madrid to determine any ligament problems.

Antoine Griezmann scored Atletico’s goal in the defeat at Teddi Malcha Stadium in what is expected to be his final appearance for Atleti, the France star having informed the club he wants to leave in the transfer window.