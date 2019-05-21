Surprising Barcelona star revealed to be Lionel Messi’s best partner in La Liga

Chilean star Arturo Vidal ended his debut La Liga season on a good note, finishing as Lionel Messi’s best partner in the competition.

The former Bayern Munich star did not start the year well but as the season progressed, Vidal moved from strength to strength to establish himself in a starting position under Ernesto Valverde. He even overtook the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to emerge as someone that Valverde prefers more in his starting XI.

Meanwhile, Marca reports that Vidal has also become one of Lionel Messi’s best allies on the field. The Chilean finished the season with seven assists, most of which were for the Argentine superstar.

Vidal’s latest assist came against SD Eibar in the final matchday of the La Liga this Sunday. Barcelona were trailing 1-0, when Vidal advanced into Eibar’s penalty area before passing the ball towards an unmarked Lionel Messi, who then had the simple job of tucking the ball into the net.

Overall, Vidal featured in 52 games across competitions this season, 33 of which came in the La Liga. He also scored three goals – one each against Real Madrid, Getafe and Real Betis.

Marca also reports that the star is most likely to feature in the starting XI for Barcelona in the upcoming Copa del Rey finals, where the Catalans will face Valencia on May 29th.