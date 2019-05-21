Bale named in Wales training squad amid Madrid exit speculation

Ryan Giggs has named 27 players in a training squad ahead of June’s Euro 2020 qualifiers, with Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale among them.
Zinedine Zidane left Bale unused on the bench as Madrid ended their LaLiga season with a 2-0 home defeat against Real Betis on Sunday.
Bale has played a bit-part role since Zidane returned to the club and his time at the Santiago Bernabeu looks to be coming to an end.
Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Bale, whose agent Jonathan Barnett has said a Premier League return is possible.
Before a close-season break, Bale will link up with his international colleagues ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers versus Croatia and Hungary.
Ryan Giggs’ @Cymru will fly out to the Algarve for a 6 day training camp ahead of the @UEFAEURO qualification matches against Croatia and Hungary. #TheRedWall #YWalGoch
— FA WALES (@FAWales) May 21, 2019
After spending six days at the training camp Giggs will confirm a squad to face Croatia and Hungary on May 29.
Drawn in Group E, Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales made a winning start to their campaign with a home defeat of Slovakia in March.