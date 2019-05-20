Watch: China PR star Wu Lei scores all-important goal to send Espanyol into Europa League

Wu Lei took a major step for himself and for the whole of Asian football when he signed for La Liga mid-table club Espanyol during the January window of 2019. The China PR star has been a constant fixture in the Spanish team since and even scored the goal which took them to the 2019/20 Europa League.

RCD Espanyol had a 2018/19 season to remember, as they made it into the UEFA Europa League. The Spanish club sealed their qualification on the final day of the competition, beating Athletic Bilbao for the spot on goal difference.

Roberto Rosales gave the team from Barcelona the lead in the fifty-eighth minute. China PR star Wu Lei then added a second seven minutes later to effectively seal the win, and the Europa League spot for his side.

Watch his goal here:

Wu Lei has played sixteen times in the league for Espanyol, during which he scored three crucial goals. The China PR star also added two assists to his name, taking his total goal contribution to five.

Meanwhile, his arrival in Spain also brought a horde of new fans from China, all of whom lent their support to Espanyol. They will now see their national star represent his club in the UEFA Europa League.