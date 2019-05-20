Stats show how much Real Madrid struggle without Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo was a match made in heaven while it lasted. While it lasted is what is to be noted however. Los Blancos haven’t been as prolific since the Portuguese superstar left the Bernabeu, and stats seem to back it up.

Goal have released an interesting bit of information on Ronaldo while he was at Real Madrid, and after he decided to make the switch to Juventus. Madrid fans, look away now.

In 2017-18, Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in 3️⃣1️⃣ goals (26 goals, 5 assists). Real Madrid scored 9️⃣4️⃣ goals in total. In 2018-19, Real Madrid scored 6️⃣3️⃣ goals. Exactly 3️⃣1️⃣ less. The missing link? 🔗 pic.twitter.com/lko5MTpw0C — Goal (@goal) May 19, 2019

As can be seen, Ronaldo was involved in 31 goals in the 2017-18 season for the Galacticos, scoring 26 times and bagging 5 assists as well.

This meant a healthy 94 goals in total as a result of the contribution.

Fast forward to just one season later, and the 2018-19 campaign has seen Real Madrid score just 63 goals, which is 31 goals lesser than when CR7 was a part of the team. Coincidence, I think not.

Juventus have benefited greatly from having the experience of Ronaldo in their team, and as for Real, well they’re just left licking their wounds.