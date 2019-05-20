Kroos agrees Real Madrid extension to 2023

Real Madrid have confirmed Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has agreed a new four-year contract with the club.

Toni Kroos has agreed to extend his contract with Real Madrid to 2023, the LaLiga club have confirmed.

The midfielder’s future at Madrid had been in doubt with head coach Zinedine Zidane last month refusing to confirm the Germany international would stay amid an expected squad overhaul.

But Kroos hit out at reports in the Spanish press that said he was seeking a move away, describing the news as “absolutely false information” on Twitter.

And the 29-year-old, who joined from Bayern Munich in 2014, has now agreed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2023. His previous deal was due to expire in 2022.

Kroos has appeared in 28 LaLiga games this season and was a key part of the side that won three consecutive Champions League titles in Zidane’s first spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He also helped Germany to clinch the World Cup in 2014 and has won four league titles and five Club World Cups across his career to date.

Madrid wrapped up their underwhelming LaLiga campaign with a 2-0 loss at home to Real Betis on Sunday.

It is expected to be a close-season of upheaval in the Spanish capital as Madrid look to improve after finishing third in the league, 19 points behind rivals Barcelona, who retained their title.

Long-serving goalkeeper Keylor Navas will go, Marcelo and Isco could follow while the future of Gareth Bale remains uncertain.

Porto defender Eder Militao has already agreed to join ahead of the 2019-20 season while reports in Germany have claimed a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic is close.

Paul Pogba and Neymar are among the names linked with Madrid while Kylian Mbappe’s shock announcement he could leave Paris Saint-Germain may place him in Zidane’s sights.