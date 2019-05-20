La Liga |

Zinedine Zidane’s “fourth substitute” comments on Gareth Bale proven to be fake

A few hours after reports on Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane’s harsh comments about Gareth Bale made the rounds on social media, a journalist who was actually present at Zidane’s press conference dismissed the comments as “fake”.

The comments were reportedly made after Real Madrid was defeated 2-0 by Real Betis in the La Liga on Sunday. It was Madrid’s twelfth loss of the season and it also meant that Los Blancos ended their 2018-19 on a disappointing low, at third place in the La Liga table – 19 points behind champions FC Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane reportedly revealed his decision to not give Gareth Bale a chance to say his goodbyes to the Santiago Bernabeu after the Welshman was left an unused substitute in the game.

“We will not forget the past but we have to live for the day to day. I have counted on other players in more in recent weeks, and if I had a fourth substitute today I would not have brought him on. I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times,” he was quoted as saying, by various sources.

However, Ben Hayward, a journalist with Evening Standard claimed that he was present at Zidane’s post-match press conference for the game and he added that the above quotes were fabricated as Zidane never said any of it.

He took to Twitter to express his discomfort at the situation:

Replying to another Twitter user, he further added what Zidane actually meant while speaking at the press-meet.

He went on to bash the media for creating fake quotes and attempting to tarnish Zidane’s image as Real Madrid manager.

In other news, Gareth Bale’s career at Real Madrid is widely reported to have “finished”, with Zidane himself trying to find a replacement for the Welshman even as he plans an overhaul for the entire squad.

