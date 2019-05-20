Zinedine Zidane’s “fourth substitute” comments on Gareth Bale proven to be fake

A few hours after reports on Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane’s harsh comments about Gareth Bale made the rounds on social media, a journalist who was actually present at Zidane’s press conference dismissed the comments as “fake”.

The comments were reportedly made after Real Madrid was defeated 2-0 by Real Betis in the La Liga on Sunday. It was Madrid’s twelfth loss of the season and it also meant that Los Blancos ended their 2018-19 on a disappointing low, at third place in the La Liga table – 19 points behind champions FC Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane reportedly revealed his decision to not give Gareth Bale a chance to say his goodbyes to the Santiago Bernabeu after the Welshman was left an unused substitute in the game.

“We will not forget the past but we have to live for the day to day. I have counted on other players in more in recent weeks, and if I had a fourth substitute today I would not have brought him on. I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times,” he was quoted as saying, by various sources.

However, Ben Hayward, a journalist with Evening Standard claimed that he was present at Zidane’s post-match press conference for the game and he added that the above quotes were fabricated as Zidane never said any of it.

He took to Twitter to express his discomfort at the situation:

I was at Zidane's press conference earlier after Real Madrid's game against Betis. He did not say anything remotely close to "if I had a fourth sub, I would not have brought him [Bale] on". Yet everyone reports it, nobody checks. Fake news spreads fast. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) May 19, 2019

Luckily, my colleagues did check and we didn't run it. But so many have. And the worst thing of all is that it's an agency piece. Agencies have a responsibility – they are supposed to be the filter. Newspapers and websites rely on agencies for accuracy. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) May 19, 2019

Replying to another Twitter user, he further added what Zidane actually meant while speaking at the press-meet.

Zidane: "If I had brought on another player, the same thing would have happened” (By this I'm fairly sure he means that whoever is not subbed on would be asked about afterwards). But from that to what was reported is a massive stretch. Irresponsible. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) May 19, 2019

What he means is, had be brought on Bale and not somebody else, the media would have asked "why didn't you bring on Asensio/Isco/Lucas…" It's massively different to saying "if I had another sub, I wouldn't have brought Bale on" — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) May 19, 2019

He went on to bash the media for creating fake quotes and attempting to tarnish Zidane’s image as Real Madrid manager.

Yes, it's clear what Zidane thinks about Bale. But that's not the point here, Sophie. The point is that these fake quotes were everywhere and that's not good enough from the media. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) May 19, 2019

In other news, Gareth Bale’s career at Real Madrid is widely reported to have “finished”, with Zidane himself trying to find a replacement for the Welshman even as he plans an overhaul for the entire squad.