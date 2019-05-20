Messi equals Zarra’s record with sixth Pichichi award

After a brace against Eibar, Lionel Messi finished the league season with 36 goals, earning him a record-equalling sixth Pichichi award.

Lionel Messi equalled Telmo Zarra’s record of six Pichichi awards after the Barcelona star finished the 2018-19 season as the leading scorer in LaLiga.

The Argentinian has had a sensational campaign for Barca in the league, scoring 36 times in 34 appearances.

His form has been the main catalyst for Barca’s title surge, with the Catalans finishing the season 11 points clear of nearest rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Messi has rarely looked in danger of being caught, with team-mate Luis Suarez and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema the closest to him with 21 apiece.

Leo Messi equals Telmo Zarra as the player with the most Pichichi awards

2009/2010

2011/2012

2012/2013

2016/2017

2017/2018

2018/2019 pic.twitter.com/HFW1jKQAkz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 19, 2019

It is the sixth time in his career Messi has taken home the Pichichi trophy as LaLiga’s top scorer in a single season, moving him level with Athletic Bilbao great Zarra.

Among Messi’s 36 goals were three hat-tricks – against Real Betis, Sevilla and Levante – while he rounded out the campaign with a brace in the 2-2 draw with Eibar.

He could yet add the European Golden Shoe too, with Messi four goals clear of Kylian Mbappe, who has one league game left to play this season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak finished a fourth successive season as the goalkeeper with the fewest goals conceded – just 27 in 37 appearances.