Social media bashes Zinedine Zidane for mistreating Gareth Bale, following Real Madrid farewell

Real Madrid ended their disappointing campaign with a twelfth loss in La Liga. Los Blancos are now set to undergo a rebuilding phase as several of the first team stars get ready to leave. Among them, is Gareth Bale, who was left on the bench for his final game by Zinedine Zidane. However, fans were quick to come to his rescue. 

Zinedine Zidane revealed his decision to not give Gareth Bale a chance to say his goodbyes to the Santiago Bernabeu after the Welshman was left an unused substitute in Real Madrid’s defeat to Real Betis.

“We will not forget the past but we have to live for the day to day.

“I have counted on other players in more in recent weeks, and if I had a fourth substitute today I would not have brought him on.

“I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times.”

Meanwhile, several fans took to Twitter to voice their agitation over Zidane’s treatment, or in this case, mistreatment, of Bale.

Bale is now expected to formally cut his ties with Real Madrid, six years after his world record move to Santiago Bernabeu. The Welshman won four Champions League titles and one La Liga title during his stay in Spain.

