Social media bashes Zinedine Zidane for mistreating Gareth Bale, following Real Madrid farewell

Real Madrid ended their disappointing campaign with a twelfth loss in La Liga. Los Blancos are now set to undergo a rebuilding phase as several of the first team stars get ready to leave. Among them, is Gareth Bale, who was left on the bench for his final game by Zinedine Zidane. However, fans were quick to come to his rescue.

Zinedine Zidane revealed his decision to not give Gareth Bale a chance to say his goodbyes to the Santiago Bernabeu after the Welshman was left an unused substitute in Real Madrid’s defeat to Real Betis.

“We will not forget the past but we have to live for the day to day.

“I have counted on other players in more in recent weeks, and if I had a fourth substitute today I would not have brought him on.

“I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times.”

Meanwhile, several fans took to Twitter to voice their agitation over Zidane’s treatment, or in this case, mistreatment, of Bale.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Think Zidane might have a better relationship with Materazzi than Bale — Aalap Trivedi (@Aalap_Trivedi) May 19, 2019

Gareth Bale deserved to start today. Damn Zidane. — 𝕷𝖔𝖘 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖔𝖘 𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓 (@welshman_11) May 19, 2019

Bale an unused sub as Betis take a 2 nil lead, Zidane basically just showed the Welshman the door as he brings on Benzema as his final sub. — Davide Mario Santaro (@DavideSantaro) May 19, 2019

Zidane ends Bale’s Madrid career leaving him embarrassed on the bench as they lose 2-0 at home to Betis.

The guys single handedly won them huge important games in his time there.

Club including Zidane an utter embarrassing shambles. pic.twitter.com/Dsg2SO923m — Dave Ellis 🤷🏼‍♂️ (@fullback03) May 19, 2019

Gareth Bale didn't deserve to be left on the bench on his final game for Real Madrid, that was not a fair treatment from Zinedine Zidane to a player who gave his best despite his many injuries😥 #RMABET pic.twitter.com/DYTtIrTu7u — OONI OF ABUJA🔴🔴 (@Deji_OoniAbj) May 19, 2019

Zidane’s comment on Bale is harsh. You just shouldn’t insult or disrespect your player in public. He won you the Champions League last season. — Utkarsh Joshi (@UtkarshJos) May 19, 2019

What a disgrace…. It was his last match and still Zidane didn't gave him a chance to at least play his farewell match 😢 Real Madrid will use you until your best is gone…. In Barcelona this could never happen to a player #Realmadrid #Bale pic.twitter.com/LyWxfyiu5O — NAVEED (@naveedvk61) May 19, 2019

This is #Zidane saying goodbye to the Santiago Bernabéu in his last match as a player in 2006. Disappointing that he could not give Gareth #Bale an opportunity to do the same in today's match… #RealMadridRealBetis #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/SiOiwfAnar — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) May 19, 2019

Bale is now expected to formally cut his ties with Real Madrid, six years after his world record move to Santiago Bernabeu. The Welshman won four Champions League titles and one La Liga title during his stay in Spain.