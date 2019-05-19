Reports: Zinedine Zidane could resign from Real Madrid job if Juventus hire World Cup winner

According to some sensational reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could leave the club to coach the French national side, while Juventus target the the current French team manager Didier Deschamps.

It was only last Tuesday that Juventus confirmed the departure of Allegri, after he led Cristiano Ronaldo and co. to yet another Serie A title. Juventus are hence without a manager at the moment and French national team coach Didier Deschamps is reportedly their top target for the role now.

Deschamps memorably won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018, as their manager.

Don Balon reports that the Bianconeris are likely to provide Deschamps with an offer that he would not be able to resist, as a result of which the French national team could call in Zidane as a replacement.

As of right now, Zidane’s future is secure at Real Madrid, with the Frenchman planning a complete overhaul of the squad. Despite so, the Spanish news agency feels that the former World Champion and Ballon D’Or winner could accept a new challenge with his national side, in case they come calling.

That, in turn could leave Real Madrid devoid of a manager. According to President Perez, Massimiliano Allegri himself could be a proper choice for the role, reports Don Balon, though any decision on the situation is yet to be made.