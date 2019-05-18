Griezmann starts in final Atletico Madrid appearance

Atletico Madrid head to Levante on Saturday with Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin set to say goodbye.

Antoine Griezmann is in the starting line-up for his Atletico Madrid farewell as Diego Simeone’s side conclude their LaLiga campaign away to Levante.

France star Griezmann has announced this season will be his last with the Rojiblancos amid widespread reports of an impending switch to Barcelona.

The 28-year-old only agreed a new five-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano last June but, on Saturday, he is due step out for the final time as an Atleti player.

Long-serving defender Diego Godin, who is also on his way out of the club, wears the armband ahead of a mooted move to Serie A side Inter.

Jan Oblak misses out due to a thigh injury, meaning Antonio Adan deputises in goal, while Thomas Lemar gets another opportunity to improve on a largely underwhelming first season in Spain.

Atleti are already confirmed as finishing second behind champions Barca.

Levante, meanwhile, boast a six-point buffer to the bottom three and cannot be relegated regardless of the result at the Ciutat de Valencia.