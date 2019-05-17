Atletico goalkeeper Oblak ruled out with thigh injury

Jan Oblak has been in inspired form for Atletico Madrid but he has played his final game of the season because of a thigh injury.
The 26-year-old sat out Friday’s training session as a precautionary measure and will play no part in Saturday’s LaLiga meeting with Levante.
Oblak, who has kept 20 clean sheets in 37 league matches this season, is struggling with a mild distention to the adductor muscles in his left thigh.
Atletico head into their final match of 2018-19 assured of a second-place finish.
We sat down with Jan Oblak, winner of @futbolmahou‘s #Jugador5EstrellasATM April Award: “#LevanteAtleti will be difficult, we have to prepare ourselves well.” #AúpaAtletipic.twitter.com/PWpVs34o2f
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 15, 2019