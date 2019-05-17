Atletico goalkeeper Oblak ruled out with thigh injury

Jan Oblak has been in inspired form for Atletico Madrid but he has played his final game of the season because of a thigh injury.

Atletico Madrid have announced goalkeeper Jan Oblak is to miss their final game of the season after injuring his thigh.

The 26-year-old sat out Friday’s training session as a precautionary measure and will play no part in Saturday’s LaLiga meeting with Levante.

Oblak, who has kept 20 clean sheets in 37 league matches this season, is struggling with a mild distention to the adductor muscles in his left thigh.

Atletico head into their final match of 2018-19 assured of a second-place finish.