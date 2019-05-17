Reports: Real Madrid legend to retire from football due to health issues

Real Madrid legend and current Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas is set to retire from football after suffering a heart attack earlier this month.

According to reports in Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Casillas will retire from the sport at the end of this season and is set to make the formal announcement any time now.

The Spaniard was rushed to the CUF Hospital Porto after suffering a heart attack at Porto’s training ground on 1st May. He was discharged from the hospital five days later, and called himself lucky for having survived.

“I feel much better. It will be rest for a couple of weeks, or even a couple of months. The truth is that I don’t care. The important thing is to be here… I don’t know what the future may bring.

“The truth is, it’s something that can happen to anyone and at any moment. It’s hard to talk about, but you also have to be very grateful because I’ve been very lucky,” he said after being discharged from the hospital on 6th May.

Casillas has 167 caps for Spain and has won a World Cup and two European Championships with them. He has featured in over 700 matches for Real Madrid as well, and has three Champions League and five La Liga titles to his name.