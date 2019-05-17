Jovic would be more deadly at Real Madrid, warns Magath

Former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Felix Magath praised Luka Jovic, who is reportedly set to join Real Madrid.

Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Luka Jovic would be even more lethal in front of goal for Real Madrid or Barcelona, according to Felix Magath.

Jovic – who has been linked with Barca – is reportedly set to join LaLiga giants Madrid in a €60million deal after taking the Bundesliga and Europe by storm this season.

The 21-year-old in-demand Serbia international forward has scored 27 goals, 10 of those in Eintracht’s run to the Europa League semi-finals.

Former head coach Magath – who led Eintracht from 1999 to 2001 – expects Jovic to improve further away from Commerzbank-Arena.

“Luka Jovic scored both in Bundesliga and Europa League on a very consistent basis all season long,” Magath told Omnisport.

“For me there is no doubt that a player like him can be even more deadly in front of the goal playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona, where his team-mates surely would provide even more talent.”

Jovic has played a key role in Eintracht’s remarkable season, both domestically and in Europe as the Bundesliga side fly the German flag abroad.

While Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund struggled in the Champions League, Eintracht defied the odds en route to the Europa League semi-finals before losing to Chelsea on penalties at Stamford Bridge – where Jovic scored to level the tie and force a shoot-out.

It was Eintracht’s best European run since winning the 1980 UEFA Cup. Amid the club’s continental exploits, they have also threatened to qualify for the Champions League.

Up until week 33, Adi Hutter’s Eintracht occupied the fourth and final qualifying spot but they are now sixth, though only one point adrift of Borussia Monchengladbach heading into the final match of the season.

“Obviously, I was as surprised as anyone by Eintracht Frankfurt, especially in the first half of the season,” three-time German Manager of the Year Magath, who won the Bundesliga with Bayern and Wolfsburg, said.

“In my opinion, this team provided the best and most attractive style of football within the Bundesliga. Before the winter break only Borussia Dortmund could keep up with Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Hutter’s team were not focused on excessive ball possession play, but thrilled everyone with their approach to attack the opponents’ goal constantly. Hence they surprised many teams and often dominated their opponents.

“Too bad they only missed out on playing in the Europa league final because of two penalty misses against Chelsea in the semis. I truly believe they would have had a pretty good shot at winning it all this year. Nevertheless, I am pretty sure we will see some more strong showings of Eintracht Frankfurt next season.”

Eintracht sporting director Fredi Bobic has been heavily praised for his work, having lured Jovic to the team on an initial two-year loan deal from Benfica before triggering a purchase option reportedly worth €6m last month.

Bobic also completed the shrewd acquisitions of Ante Rebic, Sebastien Haller, Filip Kostic, Sebastian Rode and Kevin Trapp – either on cheap transfers or loan deals.

Magath added: “Bobic clearly improved the club in terms of their sporting direction. Up to now, he has made a lot of very good calls regarding the squad and the coaches selection.

“At the same time, the supporters not only created a sensational atmosphere within the Commerzbank-Arena but around the club over the course of the entire season – in my eyes they impacted heavily on the success of Eintracht Frankfurt.”