Reports: Barcelona players take final decision on Ernesto Valverde’s future at the club

The humiliating 4-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League 2019 has seen Ernesto Valverde’s position as the manager come under jeopardy.

There have been a lot of speculations recently about who might take over at the club with names of Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and even Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez’s names being thrown up.

However, recent reports have emerged claiming that players want Valverde to stay at the club after all. A Spanish journalist close to the club has claimed that Valverde will stay at the club and will continue to manage the side.

🔥 Quique Guasch: 🔊 “El fitxatge de Griezmann el decideix el vestidor. El soci del Barça no el vol. El necessitem? El que necessitem és un lateral esquerre” 🔊 “Passi el que passi a la Copa, Valverde continuarà. Els jugadors decideixen”#ClubMitjanit pic.twitter.com/crgUDaYSwb — Club de la Mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) May 15, 2019

It remains to be seen whether the rumours have any truth in them.