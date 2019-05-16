Reports: Real Madrid conduct initial talks with Premier League golden boot winner

Real Madrid have apparently established initial contact with Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah with a view to making a summer transfer happen.

Liverpool talisman and one of the three Premier League golden boot winners Mohamed Salah has been contacted by Real Madrid, according to journalist Philippe Carayon on CANAL + Sport show The Late Football Club.

Après Eden Hazard, une nouvelle recrue "galactique" au Real Madrid ? ✈️ 🗨️ Philippe Carayon : "On en est au stade des premières approches entre le Real Madrid et Mohamed Salah." #LateFC pic.twitter.com/wgHj4nGSnI — Late Football Club (@LateFootClub) May 15, 2019

Despite enjoying a wildly successful season in the Premier League, accumulating 97 points, and booking a spot in the finals of the Champions League, Mo Salah is reportedly not happy at Liverpool after a falling out with coach Jurgen Klopp.

Reports also suggest that Barcelona view him as an ideal replacement for Philippe Coutinho and the third player in the potent attacking trident alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

However, the fact that they may have to overpay beyond the odds to secure the services of another Liverpool player – as per the contract of Philippe Coutinho – may have opened the door for Real Madrid to swoop in for the former Chelsea and Fiorentina player.

Salah has backed up a fantastic 2017/18 with another solid showing in front of goal for Liverpool this season, having notched up 22 goals to end up tied Golden Boot winner alongside teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – both players Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in as well.