10 first team players who could be on their way out of Barcelona in the summer

After the recent humiliation at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League, speculations on the future of several Barcelona players continue to grow.

Here are ten first-team players who could be on their way out of the club this summer.

#10 Douglas

After playing eight games for the Barcelona first team while winning five trophies and spending the last three seasons on loan, it is finally time for Barcelona to say goodbye to Douglas as his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Brazilian was a shock signing back in 2014 and never really looked like a Barcelona player. The Catalan side tried to sell him several times but after failing to do so, they opted to loan him out until his contract expired.

#9 Denis Suarez

In 2016, Barcelona used a buy-back clause to bring Denis Suarez back to the club and he was expected to become a key player for the club. However, in his first season at the club, he could only manage 12 starts and he continued to remain on the fringes of the first team.

This season, he did not make a start for Barcelona in the league or Champions League and only played 257 minutes across eight games for the club before going on loan to Arsenal. He totalled 95 minutes in six substitute appearance for the Gunners without registering a goal or assist and will be on his way back to Barcelona.

It is no secret that Barcelona want him off their books and they’ll be hoping any club can come up with a decent bid.

#8 Thomas Vermaelen

Thomas Vermaelen arrived at Barcelona with a huge reputation and he had the herculean task of replacing Carles Puyol. However, to do so, the Belgian had to be on the pitch first and in his first season, he made just one appearance after struggling with injuries.

Vermaelen’s Barcelona career has been blighted with injuries and as a result, he has made only 53 appearances for them. He was used as a squad player this season but the 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and there is no reason whatsoever for Barcelona to extend it.

#7 Rafinha

Rafinha is another promising player whose Barcelona career has been hampered by injuries. Now, with the ever-increasing competition for places in the Barcelona side, the 26-year-old should be moved on.

The Brazilian spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter Milan and the Serie A club was keen on signing him last summer but a deal could not be struck with Barcelona. That has not worked out for any of the parties involved as Rafinha played only eight games this season with a total of 348 minutes on the pitch.

#6 Andre Gomes

Barcelona signed Andre Gomes for a fee of €35 million, plus €20 million in add-ons and he has ended up as one of the club’s most expensive flops. He struggled to make any significant impact at the club and looked out of place once Ernesto Valverde took over. In fact, he did not score once in 31 appearances under Valverde.

The Portuguese international spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Everton and found some success. If he ends up joining permanently, it will enable Barcelona to recoup some of the money they spent on him and will also help Gomes move to a good club in a major European league.

There is also interest in the player from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

#5 Jasper Cillessen

Jasper Cillessen is a fantastic goalkeeper but the fact is, he is competing with an even better goalkeeper at Barcelona and as a result, he has had to be content with a backup role. In fact, Cillessen might be the best backup goalkeeper in the world at the moment.

The Dutchman has made it clear that he wants to play weekly and aged 30, he has to make a move at the earliest if he wants to play at the highest level for maybe four to five years. Also, since age is not on his side, the earlier Barcelona sell him, the more money they can make.

#4 Malcom

Barcelona signed Malcom from under Roma’s nose last summer for €41 million but for a player who cost so much, Malcom has not played enough for the Catalan side this season.

Malcom has struggled for playing time even though Barcelona had to cope with injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Leo Messi for significant periods. In fact, he has eight starts in all competitions and only five in the La Liga.

Since the Brazilian is only 22-years-old and has a lot of potential, Barcelona might be tempted to loan him out. That way, he can either come back to the club as a better player or they can sell him for a profit in the future.

#3 Samuel Umtiti

Many Barcelona fans are opposed to the idea of selling Samuel Umtiti as the Frenchman has shown he’s a fantastic player when fit. The problem is that Umtiti has had his share of injury problems this season and has also lost his place in the starting XI to compatriot, Clément Lenglet.

If Barcelona sell Umtiti in the summer, then it will be only because they’ve succeeded in their attempts to sign Matthijs de Ligt. One thing is for sure, if Umtiti is placed on the transfer list, then there will be a queue of clubs for his signature.

#2 Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona went through a lot of trouble to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and it is even reported that because of this deal, they have to pay £100 million extra if they attempt to sign any Liverpool player in the next few years.

After arriving as Barcelona’s most expensive signing, Coutinho was expected to do big things at the club. However, he is now a mere shadow of the player he was at Liverpool.

Valverde has given the Brazilian ample opportunities but he hasn’t done enough to convince the manager or the fans that his future should be at the club. If Coutinho stays at Barcelona longer and makes his 100th appearances, then the club will have to pay Liverpool significantly more money because of the add-on clauses in the player’s contract.

The biggest problem in selling Coutinho will be Barcelona’s asking price which will be close to what they originally paid for him. There are very few clubs in the world that can pay that sort of money and even fewer who are keen on his services.

#1 Ivan Rakitic

Since moving to Barcelona in 2014, Ivan Rakitic has been a crucial member of the Barcelona side under both Luis Enrique and Valverde. He has played 265 games, scored 35 goals, assisted 36 more and won 13 trophies so far.

Despite his importance to the squad, Barcelona will sanction a transfer for the Croatian if the right offer comes in as he is already 31-years-old. There are too many players on the wrong side of their 30s in the current squad and among them, Rakitic will be relatively easier to replace.

It is already rumoured that Inter Milan are keen on signing him and they are offering a fee of €50 million.