Lionel Messi protests Barcelona fans ‘booing’ with gesture after goal against Getafe

Barcelona were on course for a treble this season but their charge was halted by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who handed them a 4-0 thrashing at Anfield in the semifinals of UEFA Champions League.

The defeat has hurt the Barcelona fans pretty badly as was evident by their whistles against players like Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets. One player, in particular, who was not pleased with the whistles directed towards his teammates, was Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona talisman responded by scoring a goal, which was later converted into an own goal for Getafe’s Mauro Arambarri, and then decided not to celebrate as a protest to the boos. Messi then did not acknowledge the home fans before walking off after the end of the match, which Barcelona won 2-0.

The Catalan giants are still on course for a home double as they are set to play Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on 25th May after having already secured La Liga.