Antic: Where would Griezmann fit at Barcelona?

Radomir Antic cast doubt over star Antoine Griezmann’s potential switch from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

Former Atletico Madrid head coach Radomir Antic does not see how Antoine Griezmann will fit at LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Griezmann is reportedly ready to join Spanish giants Barca after confirming on Tuesday that he will leave Atletico following five years in Madrid.

The 28-year-old French World Cup winner spurned a move to Camp Nou 11 months ago but a blockbuster transfer to Ernesto Valverde’s side appears back on.

However, Antic – who guided Atletico to LaLiga and Copa del Rey success in 1996 – cast doubt over star Griezmann’s potential switch.

.@AntoGriezmann: “Han sido cinco años increíbles; muchas gracias por todo, os llevo en el corazón”. pic.twitter.com/9XorY05u1T — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 14, 2019

“Given how Barcelona play, I don’t see where he would fit,” the 70-year-old told reporters.

Griezmann – who arrived from Real Sociedad in 2014 – has won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana with Atletico.

He has scored 15 LaLiga goals for second-placed Atletico and 21 in all competitions this season as the capital club reached the Champions League last 16.