Barcelona ahead of Real Madrid & lead worldwide list of sporting clubs in eye-opening players’ salary numbers

Barcelona have always been a club which attract top players from all around the globe. And with the presence of such big names, they are bound to shell out wages of astronomical proportions.

Recently, it has been revealed that Barcelona lead a list of worldwide sporting clubs on the grounds of average annual salary. According to Sporting Intelligence, Barcelona shelled out as much as £10.45m (€12.2m) as average annual salary in 2018. They are also the first ever sports team with average first-team pay over £10m.

Real Madrid are second on the list with £8.1m worth of average annual pay while United States of America’s basketball side Oklahoma City Thunder (£7.85m) on the third spot. The two other football clubs in the top 10 are Juventus and Manchester United. The Old Lady were nowhere near the top 10 in 2017 but Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival saw them reach the ninth position while United hold the 10th spot.

With Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann’s set to arrive in the summer, the average is set to shoot up.