Griezmann announces Atletico Madrid exit

World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann’s fifth season at Atletico Madrid will be his last, the France international announced on Tuesday.

Antoine Griezmann has announced he is leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season amid widespread speculation he will make an impending switch to Barcelona.

The France international’s five-year stint as the standout star of Diego Simeone’s side will come to a close when Atletico conclude their LaLiga campaign away to Levante on Saturday.

A post from Atleti’s official Twitter account on Tuesday read: “Antoine Griezmann has informed the club that he will not continue as a rojiblanco next season.”

Barca look certain to be his next destination with Griezmann, 28, reportedly set on making a move he spurned last year.

The former Real Sociedad man appeared destined to push through a move to Camp Nou during the 2018 World Cup, only to undergo a sudden change of heart as he signed a new Atleti contract through to 2023.

That decision was revealed in a lengthy television special and Griezmann appeared in a video posted to the Rojiblancos’ social media accounts to announce his exit.

“It’s been an incredible five years,” Griezmann said.

“Thank you very much for everything. I will keep you in my heart.”

Griezmann becomes the third big name to head for the Atleti exit at the end of a season in which they finished as runners-up to Barca in LaLiga.

France team-mate Lucas Hernandez has already signed a contract with Bayern Munich, while long-serving defender Diego Godin is expected to join Serie A side Inter.