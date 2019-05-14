Reports: Lionel Messi booed by Barcelona fans at Nou Camp during La Liga match

Lionel Messi has had yet another impressive season in a Barcelona shirt, and is expected to win the Golden Shoe award once again. However, some fans aren’t as impressed with their superstar.

Messi misfired against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final as Barca were eliminated, and there has been a lingering effect of the defeat back home too.

Barcelona defeat will be remembered for long time – Busquets

Reports from sources such as The Independent suggest that Messi was booed as he emerged from the tunnel to feature against Getafe in La Liga.

Messi’s teammate Philippe Coutinho faced the brunt of the abuse however, as whistles blew in the stadium when he tried to get involved, further suggesting that his time may be coming to an end at the club.

To make matters worse, there was a reduced attendance in the stadium, with a reported 57,000 people turning up in a stadium that has a capacity of around 99,000.

It is clear that the UCL exit at the hands of Liverpool is the reason for the outburst, but for superstars such as Lionel Messi, it does seem rather harsh punishment considering their contributions to the Blaugrana.