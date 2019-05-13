Koke desperate for Griezmann stay

Diego Godin will leave Atletico Madrid a legend and Koke hopes Antoine Griezmann will commit his future to the club and do likewise.

Koke is hoping that Antoine Griezmann will commit his future to Atletico Madrid and one day leave the club as a legend, much like departing centre-back Diego Godin.

The France international has spent the last five years in the Spanish capital and his performances have received such acclaim that he has twice come third in the Ballon d’Or voting.

Griezmann has consistently been linked with a move to Barcelona, despite signing a fresh deal only last year, and Koke is hoping he stays put for the long term.

“The player has shown what he is at Atletico,” Koke told Marca.

“We want him to continue, to be motivated, to continue to make history. Hopefully the day he leaves us will be a goodbye like Godin’s.”

Godin is leaving Atletico after nine years and Koke was keen to pay tribute to his departing team-mate, who won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues and reached two Champions League finals.

“How could you not be emotional? I’ve gone through a lot with him,” Koke added.

“He’s been one of the leaders of one of the best eras. We want the best for him.”