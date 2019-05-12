Reports: Sergio Ramos informs Real Madrid who he wants as centre back partner if Raphael Varane leaves

Real Madrid centre back Sergio Ramos has outlined a rwo-man shortlist containing names he would like to partner with in defence next season, should Raphael Varane leave the club.

Don Balon reports that Raphael Varane is contemplating leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season despite Zinedine Zidane’s insistence that he shouldn’t.

That leaves Sergio Ramos without a defensive partner and the Real Madrid captain has moved to outline a two-man shortlist to fill the void that may be left by the French World Cup winner.

The names Ramos has demanded of the Real Madrid hierarchy are either Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli or Milan Skriniar of Inter Milan. The report states that Carlo Ancelotti would be unwilling to let Koulibaly leave, given Napoli’s own title aspirations next season but that Skriniar could be persuaded out of Inter should Real Madrid come calling.

One name that Ramos is not keen on partnering up with is Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax, who he feels is too young to assume the responsibility of being a defensive linchpin at a club the magnitude of Real Madrid.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Should Raphael Varane leave, either Koulibaly or Skriniar is a solid option to replace him at the heart of Real Madrid’s defence.