Reports: Lionel Messi withholding information about Ernesto Valverde’s future to Barcelona teammates

Lionel Messi reportedly knows that Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde will not continue at the club next season, but is holding off on informing his teammates just yet.

Don Balon reports that the incredible Champions League reverse Barcelona suffered at the hands of Liverpool was the straw that broke the camel’s back as far as Ernesto Valverde’s future was concerned.

The powers that be at the club feel that he isn’t the right man to continue leading them forward after two high profile capitulations in successive Champions League campaigns, the first one being to Roma in the quarterfinal stage last season.

Messi heads Europe’s Top Scorers with 34 goals

The report states that Barcelona will only announce Valverde’s departure after the Copa del Rey finals against Valencia on 25 May, but that star player Lionel Messi already knows of their decision.

However, he has reportedly kept that information under wraps for the moment as he wants his teammates’ focus to be only on securing the trophy and completing the domestic double.

On deeper analysis, it seems to be a well-thought out decision from the Argentinian magician. Messi has been in stellar form this season, scoring 48 goals and assisting 22 more in 47 appearances, but in the instances he has been found wanting in front of goal, his teammates haven’t been capable of really troubling the scorers.

If true, a wise decision from Lionel Messi.