Reports: Lionel Messi accused of showing favouritism towards under-fire Barcelona superstar

Various controversies have surrounded Lionel Messi’s FC Barcelona ever since their harrowing loss against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final.

They had a comfortable 3-goal cushion from the first-leg held at the Camp Nou, but then they bottled the lead and crashed out of the competition after conceding 4 goals in the second-leg held at Anfield.

Meanwhile, the club’s management and all the concerned staff are trying to find out reasons for the defeat, in a bid to never repeat their mistakes.

Manager Ernesto Valverde is one of those people within the club who have received the most criticism. Several fans lashed out against Valverde’s “slow” tactics against a quick Liverpool side, and they feel that Valverde’s tactics are the reason why the Reds easily outpaced the Catalans. Many people also want him out of the club as they are of the opinion that he is not able to control games during key moments.

More surprisingly, Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi has also been facing a lot of flak, and for a very astonishing reason.

According to Diario Gol, the Blaugranas‘ captain has been accused of favouring an under-performing Philippe Coutinho in the starting XI, even when the Brazilian is suffering from a serious drop in form.

Coutinho is arguably going through the worst phase of his career, and it was even reported that Valverde has lost his trust on the former Liverpool superstar.

Many fans continue to ponder why Coutinho still features in Barca’s first XI in almost all games, when there are better replacements for him like Ousmane Dembele and even Malcom. Valverde also has the option to switch to the 4-4-2 formation, thereby eliminating the need for a left-winger, which is Coutinho’s preferred position in the squad.

Despite the above possibilities, Coutinho continues to play in Barcelona’s starting XIs, and hence, the only reason for this has been found to be Lionel Messi, as per the Spanish news agency.